Number of COVID-19 cases surges in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 42 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours. That is three times more than in the previous 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 42, 7 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the city of Petropavlovsk. The rest of fresh cases were detected in nine districts of the region.

In the past 24 hours, local laboratories have carried out 652 PCR tests.

North Kazakhstan region has entered the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,832 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 375,014 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 2,792 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.