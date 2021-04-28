EN
    08:39, 28 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 cases up again in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,682 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 398 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city alone added 698 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 439 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region is third with 268 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the fourth highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 256.

    West Kazakhstan region is placed fifth with 173 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Akmola and Pavlodar regions registered 139 and 103 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region, 90 – in Shymkent city, 83 – in Aktobe region, 78 – in East Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Zhambyl region, 57 – in Kyzylorda region, 55 – in Mangistau region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25– in Kostanay region, and 22 – in Turkestan region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 314,082 cases of the coronavirus infection.


