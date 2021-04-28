Number of COVID-19 cases up again in Kazakhstan
Almaty city alone added 698 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 439 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region is third with 268 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the fourth highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 256.
West Kazakhstan region is placed fifth with 173 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Akmola and Pavlodar regions registered 139 and 103 COVID-19 cases, respectively.
98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region, 90 – in Shymkent city, 83 – in Aktobe region, 78 – in East Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Zhambyl region, 57 – in Kyzylorda region, 55 – in Mangistau region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25– in Kostanay region, and 22 – in Turkestan region.
Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 314,082 cases of the coronavirus infection.