    13:30, 10 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 in-patients stands at 1,950 – Health ministry

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,991 COVID-19 patients, including 74 children, are being treated in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

    Of 2,991 COVID-19 patients, 1,950 are in-patients and 1,041 - out-patients.

    It is said that the number of patients with severe COVID-19 stands at 89, and that of patients with critical COVID-19 is 13 across the country. 15 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.



