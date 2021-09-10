Number of COVID-19 jabs administered in Turkey passes 100.3M

ANKARA. KAZINFORM -Turkey has administered over 100.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, according to official figures released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 50.9 million people have taken their first doses, while more than 39.6 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 81.6% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.2 million people.

The ministry also reported 23,846 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 257 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.59 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 222.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Minister hails ‘great success’ in vaccinations

Reaching the milestone of 100 million vaccine doses is a «great success» for Turkey, the country’s health minister said at a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Fahrettin Koca said the vaccination campaign’s progress has taken Turkey closer to achieving herd immunity.

«Currently, nearly 90% of active cases are people who are either partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all,» he said.

The number of daily infections in the country would have been at least four to five times higher if the vaccination drive had been slower, the minister said.

On Turkey’s domestic vaccine candidate, Koca said the TURKOVAC jab is at a stage where authorities are preparing to apply for emergency use approval.

«If approved, we will start mass production in October,» he said, adding that two facilities are now ready for manufacturing.