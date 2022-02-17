Number of COVID-19 patients in Mangistau region drops

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – In the past week the number of COVID-19 patients at infectious facilities of Mangistau region dropped from 64 to 39, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy head of the healthcare office of Mangistau region Askar Sagimbayev, the COVID-19 patients are treated at nine infectious facilities for 280 beds.

In his words, the number of the patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection has dropped 1.6fold recently. Presently there are 39 patients treated for COVID-19, compared to 64 COVID-19 patients registered on 10 February.

Bed occupancy at the regional infectious facilities stands at 14%, while the ICUs bed occupancy totals 18%.

Askar Sagimbayev also revealed that residents of the region can get revaccinated at 21 outpatient clinics.

He also added that 239 pregnant women and over 600 people aged 60 and more got vaccinated in the region.