Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stands at 18 – Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,042 people, including 246 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Those include 2,283 COVID-19 patients being treated as in-patients and 759 - as out-patients.

Among the patients under coronavirus treatment 119 have severe COVID-19 and 13 - critical COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients put on ventilators stands at 18 countrywide.