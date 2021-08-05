Number of COVID-19 recovered cases nears 500,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,276 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 2,018, followed by Almaty city with 1,701 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region added the third highest four-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,041.

Daily recovered cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Aktobe region – 324, Kostanay region – 303, Shymkent city – 289, Almaty region – 289, Atyrau region – 257, Akmola region – 186, North Kazakhstan region – 167, Mangistau region – 147, Turkestan region – 125, East Kazakhstan region – 111, and Pavlodar region – 107.

Kyzylorda region has reported 99 more recoveries, West Kazakhstan region – 66, and Zhambyl region – 50.

Since the start of the pandemic 499,965 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.