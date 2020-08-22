Number of COVID-19 recoveries almost at 90,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 1,792 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries has been observed in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 518 patients have been released after fully recovering from COVID-19. 110 patients have recovered in Almaty city, 31 in Shymkent city, 24 in Aktobe region, 14 in Aktobe region, 8 in Atyrau region, 267 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan region, 388 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 8 in Mangistau region, 22 in Pavlodar region, 275 in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 in Turketan region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 89,712 patients. Kazakhstan has detected 104,313 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic in the country. COVID-19 has killed 1,415 people in Kazakhstan.