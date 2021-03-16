EN
    09:09, 16 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 207,000 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 539 people have beat the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 207,371, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was reported in Akmola region – 97. Ranked second is Kostanay region with 86 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 75 COVID-19 recoveries.

    53 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 52 – in Karaganda region, 50 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Almaty region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Nur-Sultan city, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.


