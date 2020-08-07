Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 70,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has registered 1,809 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

204 patients have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 161 – in Almaty city, 437 – in Shymkent city, 47 – in Akmola region, 205 – in Aktobe region, 63 – Atyrau region, 339 – in East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Karaganda region, 47 – in Kostanay region, 67 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 61 – Pavlodar region, 51 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 33 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has amounted to 70,680. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan has recorded 96,922 cases nationwide. The coronavirus infection has claimed the lives of 1,058.