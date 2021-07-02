Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 1,400 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,430 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 482. Coming in second is Almaty city with 212 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Karaganda region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 192.

68 patients made full recoveries in East Kazakhstan region, 64 – in Shymkent city, 52 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in Akmola region, 29 – in Almaty region, 27 – in West Kazakhstan region, 24 - Kostanay region, 21 – in Aktobe region, 19– in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 16– in Turkestan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 397,826 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.