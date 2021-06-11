Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 1,600 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,656 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 217. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 212 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 198. 194 COVID-19 recoveries were added in Shymkent city.

117 patients made full recoveries in Kostanay region, 115 – in West Kazakhstan region, 112 – in Atyrau region, 91 – in Pavlodar region, 90 – in Akmola region, 85 – in Aktobe region, 72 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Mangistau region, 31 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Turkestan region, and 14 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 374,070 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.