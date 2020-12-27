Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 139,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,176 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 305 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region – 724. Coming in second is Atyrau region with 101 COVID-19 recoveries. 83 patients have defeated the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region.

77 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 45 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Nur-Sultan city, 35 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Almaty city, 23 – in West Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Kostanay region.

The number of people who made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 139,022.