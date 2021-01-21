Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 156,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,124 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 156,521, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infections has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, -187. North Kazakhstan region has added 186 COVID-19 recoveries in the last day. Pavlodar region and Almaty city have added 175 and 159 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

92 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 79 – in Kostanay region, 77 – in Akmola region, 43 – in Karaganda region, 38 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan, 31 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Turkestan region, and 1– in Aktobe region.