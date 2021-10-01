Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 2,600 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,661 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 586. Coming in second is Almaty region with 409 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Aktobe region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 228.

East Kazakhstan, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Kostanay region posted 201, 200 and 198 COVID-19 recoveries.

170 patients made full recoveries in Akmola region, 136 – in Karaganda region, 133 – in Pavlodar region, 122 – in Atyrau region, 77 – in Mangistau region, 61 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in North Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Kyzylorda region, and 43 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 823,453 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.