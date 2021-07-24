Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 2,800 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,802 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 760. Coming in second is Almaty city with 344 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 334.

200 patients made full recoveries in Shymkent city, 164 – in Mangistau region, 161 – in Pavlodar region, 148– in West Kazakhstan region, 133 - Kostanay region, 120 – in Almaty region, 108 – in Akmola region, 75 – in Atyrau region, 72 - East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in Aktobe region, 50 – in Turkestan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region and 34 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 444,239 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.