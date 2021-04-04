Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 223,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,299 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of recoveries to 223,835, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 437. Coming in second is Almaty city with 304 COVID-19 recoveries. The third area to log three-digit number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection is Akmola region with 108 patients who beat the novel coronavirus.

85 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 75 – in Karaganda region, 47 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in East Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Pavlodar region, 17 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.