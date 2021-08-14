Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 6,000 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,195 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,777. Coming in second is Almaty city with 1,021 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Shymkent city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 499.

365 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 355 – in Pavlodar region, 294 - Kostanay region, 283 – in Akmola region, 277 – in Atyrau region, 237 – in North Kazakhstan region 228 – in Almaty region, 219 – in Aktobe region, 183 – in Mangistau region, 171 – in West Kazakhstan region, 170 – in Kyzylorda region116 – in Turkestan region

Nationwide, 560,373 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.