Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds 68,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,849 patients have cured from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three regions which boast the biggest number of recoveries are Almaty region with 449 recoveries, Aktobe region with 365 recoveries, and East Kazakhstan region with 209 recoveries.

172 recoveries have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 164 – in Almaty region, 37 in Shymkent city, 33 in Atyrau region, 55 – in Zhambyl region, 31 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Karaganda region,48 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 163 – in Pavlodar region, 37 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 15 – in Turkestan region, taking the total number of recoveries to 68,871.