Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan stands at 51,260

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours 1,772 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt fromcoronavirus2020.kz.

Atyrau region has reported the biggest number of recoveries – 386. Coming in second is East Kazakhstan region with 364 recoveries. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, rounds out the top 3 with 242 patients who beat the coronavirus infection.

157 people have been released from hospitals in Almaty city, 8 in Shymkent city, 26 in Akmola region, 121 in Aktobe region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 190 in West Kazakhstan region, 62 in Karaganda region, 23 in Kostanay region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 19 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 in Turkestan region.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has recorded 80,226 cases of the coronavirus infection. So far 51, 260 people have defeated COVID-19 in the country. The virus has claimed lives of 585 people.