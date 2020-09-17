Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpasses 101,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 188 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Both Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions have reported the biggest number of recoveries – 46 and 38 recoveries, respectively.

9 patients have been released after the coronavirus treatment in Nur-Sultan city, 30 – in Almaty city, 29 – in Akmola region, 22 – in East Kazakhstan region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 7 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 101,455. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan stands at 107,056. The coronavirus infection has claimed 1,671 lives in the country.