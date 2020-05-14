Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpasses 2,450

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

68 more patients have been released from the hospitals across Kazakhstan after fully recovering from the novel virus, including 12 in Nur-Sultan city, 7 in Shymkent city, 14 in Karaganda region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Atyrau region, 7 in Aktobe region, 3 in Turkestan region, 2 in Mangistau region, 2 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in Akmola region.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 2,476, including 501 in Nur-Sultan city, 555 in Almaty city, 160 in Shymkent city, 95 in Akmola region, 62 in Aktobe region, 97 in Almaty region, 130 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 96 in Zhambyl region, 130 in West Kazakhstan region, 129 in Karaganda region, 36 in Kostanay region, 183 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 108 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 117 in Turkestan region.

In total, 5,571 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 32 people in the country.