Number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpasses 210,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 819 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city added the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 – 146. Coming in second in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 138 COVID-19 recoveries. 84 patients beat the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region.

72 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 71 – in Akmola region, 58 – in Atyrau region, 57 – in Karaganda region, 52 – in Almaty region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Shymkent city.

In total, 210,449 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic nationwide.