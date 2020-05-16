Number of COVID-19 recoveries increases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 140 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

147 more patients have been released from the hospitals across Kazakhstan after fully recovering from the novel virus, including 74 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent city, 50 in Aktobe region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 3 in Karaganda region, and 3 in Turkestan region.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 2,854, including 543 in Nur-Sultan city, 688 in Almaty city, 177 in Shymkent city, 96 in Akmola region, 141 in Aktobe region, 111 in Almaty region, 147 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan region, 105 in Zhambyl region, 133 in West Kazakhstan region, 146 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 199 in Kyzylorda region, 40 in Mangistau region, 114 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 126 in Turkestan region.

In total, 5,850 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 34 people in the country.