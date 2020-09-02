Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpass 97,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 472 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has registered the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 179 of 472 recoveries reported in the past day.

9 patients have fully recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 56 in Shymkent city, 7 in Akmola region, 7 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 64 in East Kazakhstan region, 33 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kostanay region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan region, and 51 in Turkestan region.

It is worth noting that of 105,944 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan, 97,371 have successfully recovered.