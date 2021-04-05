EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:15, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 225,000

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,421 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 570. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 425 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 94.

    73 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 69 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Akmola region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in North Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, 225,256 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!