Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 225,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,421 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 570. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 425 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 94.

73 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 69 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Akmola region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in North Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 225,256 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.