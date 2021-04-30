EN
    09:48, 30 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 273,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,626 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 822. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 396 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 329.

    196 patients made full recoveries in Aktobe region, 179 – in Karaganda region, 113 – in West Kazakhstan region, 111 – in Akmola region, 101 – in Shymkent city, 80 – in Atyrau region, 80 – in East Kazakhstan region, 74 – in Pavlodar region, 53 – in Kyzylorda region, 28 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Kostanay region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

    Nationwide, 273,915 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


