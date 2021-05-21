Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 329,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,892 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 796. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 505 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 389. 346 COVID-19 recoveries were added in Karaganda region.

169 patients made full recoveries in in East Kazakhstan region, 158 – in Akmola region, 146 – in Pavlodar region, 85 – in Aktobe region, 70 – in Atyrau region, 65 – in Zhambyl region, 53 – in Kyzylorda region, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Mangistau region, 19 – in Kostanay region, 18 – in North Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Shymkent city,

Nationwide, 329,918 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.