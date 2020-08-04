EN
    09:14, 04 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries surpasses 62,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 2,500 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In total, 2,621 patients have beat the COVID-19 and been released from hospitals countrywide, including 513 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 504 in Almaty city, 181 in Shymkent city, 50 in Akmola region,437 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan region, 584 in Zhambyl region, 72 in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay region, 74 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in Mangistau region, 31 in Pavodar region, and 46 in Turkestan region.

    The number of recoveries from COVID-19 has amounted to 65,132 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic. Kazakhstan has registered 93,820 cases of the coronavirus infection in total. 1,058 people have already died of the novel virus in the country.


