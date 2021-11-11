EN
    09:12, 11 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 1,900 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,936 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in East Kazakhstan region – 304. Ranked second is Kostanay region with 284 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 236. Almaty city added 215 COVID-19 recoveries.

    163 patients made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 144 – in Karaganda region, 138 – in Akmola region, 100 – in North Kazakhstan region, 92 – in Pavlodar region, 59 – in West Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Aktobe region, 41 – in Shymkent city, 39 – in Turkestan region, 27 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, and 11 – in Zhambyl region.

    Nationwide, 908,126 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


