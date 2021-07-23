Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 2,400 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,427 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 524. Coming in second are the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Karaganda region with 237 COVID-19 recoveries each. Shymkent city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 228.

190 patients made full recoveries in Aktobe region, 168 – in Atyrau region, 156 – in Mangistau region, 119 – in Akmola region, 115 – in Pavlodar region, 97 - Kostanay region, 86 – in North Kazakhstan region, 82 – in West Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Kyzylorda region and 40 – in Turkestan region, and 35 – in Zhambyl region.

Nationwide, 441,437 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.