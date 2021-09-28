Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 2,700 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,781 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 459 in Almaty city. Pavlodar region posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 301. Coming in third is Aktobe region with 268 COVID-19 recoveries.

241 patients made full recoveries in Almaty region, 212 – in Karaganda region, 187 – in Akmola region, 177 – in East Kazakhstan, region 166 – in Nur-Sultan city, 165 – in Kostanay region, 128 – in West Kazakhstan region, 121 – in Atyrau region, 105 – in North Kazakhstan region, 80 – in Shymkent city, 65 – in Zhambyl region, 49 – in Turkestan region, 47 – in Kyzylorda region, and 10 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 815,664 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.