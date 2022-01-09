EN
    11:21, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 400 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 418 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, – 101. Ranked second is Pavlodar region with 69 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Karaganda region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 67.

    56 patients made full recoveries in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in Akmola region, 31 – in East Kazakhstan region, 18 – in North Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 9 – in Atyrau region, and 6 – in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, 963,652 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


