Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 7,500 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,512 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 2,285 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty city posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,186. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 835 COVID-19 recoveries.

479 patients made full recoveries in Shymkent city, 413 – in Pavlodar region, 330 – in Almaty region, 319 - Kostanay region, 293 – in Atyrau region, 238 – in Akmola region, 234 – in Mangistau region, 212 - Aktobe region, 164 – in Kyzylorda region, 143 – in Turkestan region, 140 – in North Kazakhstan region, 138 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 103 – in East Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 548,362 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.