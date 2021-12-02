Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 900 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 952 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in West Kazakhstan region – 230. Ranked second is Almaty city with 185 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Karaganda region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 117.

89 patients made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 82 – in North Kazakhstan region, 72 – in Akmola region, 57 – in Almaty region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Pavlodar region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in Kostanay region, and 5 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 938,335 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.