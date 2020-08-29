Number of COVID-19 tests in Russia surpasses 36 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists conducted over 36 mln tests overall for the presence of the coronavirus, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

«Over 36 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation,» the statement said.

334,000 tests were made over the past 24 hours.

According to the agency, to date, 210,662 patients remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.