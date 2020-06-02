Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 123,000 in past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Nearly 123,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 1, with the overall number of such cases exceeding six million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 1, as many as 6,057,853 novel coronavirus cases and 371,166 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 122,917 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,000, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases — 2,817,232. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases spiked by 73,439 and the number of deaths — by 2,812 to 160,514.