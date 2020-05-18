Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 100,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 17, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 4.5 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 17, as many as 4,525,497 novel coronavirus cases and 307,395 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 100,012 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,336.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 1,966,932. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 57,449 and the number of deaths - by 3,742 and reached 118,799.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 1,870,545 and the number of fatalities is 165,951. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 22,100 and the number of deaths - by 1,228.

The East Mediterranean region has 326,568 cases and 9,841 fatalities as of May 17. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 10,900 and the number of deaths - by 140.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,409,452), Russia (281,752), the United Kingdom (240,165), Spain (230,698), Italy (224,760), Brazil (218,223), Germany (174,355), Turkey (148,067), France (140,008), and Iran (118,392).

Source: TASS