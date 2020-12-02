Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 453,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 453,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 62.84 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As of 21:08 Moscow time on December 1 as many as 62,844,837 novel coronavirus cases and 1,465,144 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 453,170 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,837.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (211,548 cases). Next are Europe (154,516 cases), and Southeast Asia (41,791 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (13,234,551), India (9,462,809), Brazil (6,314,740), Russia (2,322,056), France (2,183,275), Spain (1,648,187), the United Kingdom (1,629,661), Italy (1,601,554), Argentina (1,418,807), Colombia (1,308,376), Mexico (1,107,071), and Germany (1,067,473).