Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 469,000 in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 469,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 169.59 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

As of 16:36 Moscow time on May 30, as many as 169,597,415 novel coronavirus cases and 3,530,582 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 469,996 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,311.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 39% of the COVID-19 daily tally (186,214 cases). Next are North and South America (177,544 cases) and Europe (51,133 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,916,501), India (27,894,800), Brazil (16,391,930), France (5,557,673), Turkey (5,220,978), Russia (5,063,442), the United Kingdom (4,480,949), Italy (4,213,055), Argentina (3,702,422), Germany (3,679,148), Spain (3,663,176), and Colombia (3,342,568).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (588,292), Brazil (459,045), India (325,972), Mexico (223,072), the United Kingdom (127,775), Italy (126,002), Russia (121,162), France (108,543), Germany (88,406), Colombia (87,207), Spain (79,888), and Iran (79,741).