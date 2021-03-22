Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 513,000 in past day, WHO reports

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 513,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 122.52 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

As of 16:27 Moscow time on March 21, as many as 122,524,424 novel coronavirus cases and 2,703,620 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 513,797 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,984.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (206,504 cases). Next are North and South America (202,660 cases), and Southeast Asia (51,988 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,437,770), Brazil (11,871,390), India (11,599,130), Russia (4,456,869), the United Kingdom (4,291,275), France (4,180,829), Italy (3,356,331), Spain (3,206,116), Turkey (2,992,694), Germany (2,659,516), Colombia (2,324,426), and Argentina (2,234,913).