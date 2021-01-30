Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 570,000 in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 570,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 101.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, TASS reports.

As of 20:43 Moscow time on January 29, as many as 101,053,721 novel coronavirus cases and 2,182,867 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 570,976 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 15,716.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for more than a half of the COVID-19 daily tally (291,297 cases). Next are Europe (193,515 cases), and Southeast Asia (35,424 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (25,354,044), India (10,720,048), Brazil (8,996,876), Russia (3,813,048), the United Kingdom (3,743,738), France (3,079,545), Spain (2,705,001), Italy (2,515,507), Turkey (2,457,118), Germany (2,192,850), Colombia (2,055,305), and Argentina (1,896,053).