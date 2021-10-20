Number of COVID patients in serious condition in Moscow doubled since summer – mayor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The daily tally of hospitalizations with the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased to around 1,500, with the number of serious and very serious cases being up by two-fold, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«The number of people taken to hospitals with serious forms of the disease grows every day. Whereas at the end of summer some 400-500 patients were taken to hospitals a day, today, the daily tally is 1,200-1,500. The number of patients in serious and severe condition has doubled,» he wrote on his blog.

According to the mayor, another wave of COVID-19 incidence growth began in Moscow in September, when the number of new cases increased four-fold as compared with August, up to 42,000 a week.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,731,937 cases have been registered in the city, including 5,700 in the past day. A total of 1,540,144 patients have recovered and the death toll is 30,305. According to the latest data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 5,199,951 Moscow residents have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine and her immunity in the city stands at 61%