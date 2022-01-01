EN
    10:08, 01 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID recoveries exceed fresh infections in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 562 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, – 112. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 101 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Akmola region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 67.

    60 patients made full recoveries in East Kazakhstan region, 53 – in North Kazakhstan region, 51 – in Kostanay region, 39 – in Pavlodar region, 29 – in Almaty region, 18 – in West Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Almaty city, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in Atyrau region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.

    Nationwide, 960,773 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


