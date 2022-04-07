EN
    09:51, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of critical COVID-19 patients down in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,237 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 7 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    According to the commission, 246 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,991 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

    The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 23, two are in extremely severe condition and four more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan documented only 16 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,305,245 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,364 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
