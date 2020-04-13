Number of cured from coronavirus on the rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

5 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 people in Atyrau region, 1 person in Kyzylorda region and 1 person in Mangistau region.

In total, 43 people were released after full recovery in Nur-Sultan city, 49 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 5 - Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in North Kazakhstan region.

There are 973 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan. 11 people died of the coronavirus infection in the country.