Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 140 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of December 18, 2,190 people are under COVID-19 treatment in the country. Of them, 328 are being treated as inpatients and 1,862 are outpatients.

According to the ministry, 11 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one on life support.