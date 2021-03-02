Number of daily COVID-19 recoveries at 893 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 893 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region has reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 recoveries – 165. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city – 127. West Kazakhstan region is third with 116 fresh recoveries.

95 more recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 76 in Kostanay region, 41 in Karaganda region, 39 in Zhambyl region, 55 in Atyrau region, 33 in Almaty region, 24 in Almaty city, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Turkestan region as well as in Shymkent city, and 2 in Mangistau region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 197,782.