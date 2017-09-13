Number of diabetic patients growing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of patients with diabetes mellitus is rapidly growing in Kazakhstan, Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis Zauresh Amanzholova said in a plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to official statistics, there are over 300,000 people diagnosed with diabetes mellitus in Kazakhstan. And the number, including children, is increasing. By way of contrast, in 2012, the number of patients was 211,576 people. The largest number of patients with diabetes mellitus is observed in South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Karaganda regions, and Almaty city. Kazakhstan allocates considerable treasury funds, nearly KZT 30 billion, for treating the disease. But, it has been a long time since the diabetes mellitus problem moved beyond health care and requires systemic measures in many diverse spheres of human life," the MP said.

She maintains that the ministries and departments should collaborate in resolving the issues related to life improvement of diabetic patients and raising the population's joint responsibility for their own health.

As Amanzholova noted, according to the findings of international experts, patient training makes it possible to achieve 55 percent of the compensation of diabetes mellitus, and, thus, results in the efficient use of budget resources.