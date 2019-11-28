Number of documents signed at CSTO CSC regular session
The following documents were signed:
1. On Action Plan on celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945;
2. On amendments to regulatory-legal acts of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;
3. On amendments to the Regulations on the CSTO Collective Security Council;
4. On amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the CSTO bodies;
5. On the Collective Action Plan of the CSTO member states on implementation of the United Nations 2019-2021 Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy;
6. On the List of additional measures aimed at reducing tension in the Tajik-Afghan Border Region;
7. On basic organization in development of cooperation and integration relations between enterprises and organizations of defense industry (military-industrial) complexes of the CSTO member states;
8. On the Regulations on the procedure of organization and conducting joint research and development within the CSTO;
9. On amendments to the Regulations on the operation of permanent action of the CSTO member-states to counteract crimes in IT (PROXY operation);
10. On amendments to the Regulations on the CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense;
11. On Report on utilization of the CSTO 2018 budget;
12. On the CSTO Budget for 2020;
13. On presenting Collective Security Treaty Organization’s awards;
14. On chairmanship in the Organization, time and venue of holding the regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.